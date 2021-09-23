Peel Regional Police have now identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a residence on Rushbrook Drive, in the area of Countryside Drive and Airport Road, at around 4:45 p.m. and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures but police say the victim, identified as 26-year-old Guryodh Khattra, died from his injuries.

A woman was also shot and was taken to hospital for treatment in non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say after the shooting a grey, Hyundai Tuscon with three occupants was seen fleeing the area.

“This investigation is still in its early stages. Anyone with information on this incident, surveillance footage, or dashcam that may have captured the moments leading up to, during, or after the incident is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.