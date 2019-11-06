

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified the 50-year-old man who was fatally shot at an Etobicoke strip mall on Monday afternoon.

It happened in the area of The Queensway and North Queen Street shortly before 1 p.m.

Whe officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, who has been identified as Maple resident Antonio Fiorda, was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“It appears that it was targeted,” Det. Henri Marsman told CP24 on Monday. “It was certainly crowded at that time and there are a lot of people that would have left before police arrived and those are the people we’re trying to appeal to to come and speak to us.”

Police have not released a description of the suspects but confirmed that at least one person fled the scene in a vehicle.

“The suspects left in a vehicle. I’m not going to disclose what type of vehicle it is at this point or the number of suspects,” Marsman said.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who was in the area to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The shooting marks Toronto’s 61st homicide of 2019.