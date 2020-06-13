

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel police have identified the 21-year-old man fatally shot outside a Mississauga hotel on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the Monte Carlo Inn on Dundas Street near Wharton Way at around 8 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the front seat of a parked vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Abdulaziz Dubet, of Toronto.

Following an initial investigation, police said they believe the shooting happened around 4 a.m.

CP24's cameras captured a male being led into the back of a police cruiser in handcuffs outside the hotel Friday morning.

Police confirmed that someone was arrested at the scene, but they have not been charged.

Aerial footage of the scene shows a white car in the back corner of the parking lot with multiple bullet holes in its driver’s side window.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact them or Crime Stoppers.