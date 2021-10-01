A man fatally stabbed in Etobicoke earlier this week has now been identified by investigators as a 26-year-old resident of Toronto.

Officers were called to the area of John Garland Boulevard and Martin Grove Road shortly before midnight on Wednesday for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man, later identified as Khalid Jama, suffering from a stab wound.

Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene and Jama was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say they want to speak to anyone who had contact with the victim earlier that evening.

Investigators are also asking witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage of the area to reach out to Toronto police.

Jama’s death marks Toronto’s 63rd homicide of the year.