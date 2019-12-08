

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified the 28-year-old man who was fatally shot on Highway 400 in North York on Saturday night.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Homicide unit Acting Det. Sgt. Brandon Price said the victim, together with two other people were driving on the southbound lanes of Highway 400, coming from Steeles Avenue West, when a suspect vehicle approached just before 7 p.m.

"The suspect from the other vehicle open fired, striking the (victim's) vehicle numerous times," Price said.

The victims were able to exit the highway at Finch Avenue West and drove to a gas station just west of Weston Road.

Police said one of the victims went inside a store and asked someone to call 911.

All three men were taken to hospital with varying injuries.

One of the victims, identified as Terrence Agtual of Toronto, remained in hospital overnight in critical condition after being shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on Sunday morning.

Price said the two other victims were released from the hospital on Saturday night.

"This appears to be a targeted situation," said Price, adding that it is unclear if Agtual, who has a record with police, was the intended target.

He said that they do not believe the victim's vehicle was involved in any criminal activity.

The other two victims, Price said, are cooperating with police.

There are no details on how many suspects were involved. As well as, no description of the suspect vehicle has been released.

Homicide investigators are appealing for anyone who was driving on Steeles Avenue West from Keele to Highway 400 and Highway 400 from Steeles Avenue West to Finch Avenue West between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to contact them.

Price said they have obtained footage of the highway at the time of the incident from the Ministry of Transportation.

"For anyone that has a dashcam or owns a business in the area and has footage that covers a portion of the roadway to get in touch with Toronto homicide by calling 31 division at 416-808-3100."

It is city's 66th homicide of the year.