

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have identified two of the victims in a deadly shooting at a bar in Hamilton over the weekend.

The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on Sunday inside the Urban Lounge, which is located beneath Sam's Hotel and Tavern on Barton Street East.

A total of four people were shot, including two people who were later pronounced dead.

In a news release issued on Monday, police identified the deceased parties as 39-year-old Jahmal Thomas, of Brantford, and 25-year-old Rhonda Homsombath, of Hamilton.

The two surviving victims, a 38-year-old and a 29-year-old male, were listed in serious but stable condition in hospital as of Sunday.

Police have previously said that a number of people inside the Urban Lounge had attended a memorial service for Carel Douse, who was murdered in her Hamilton home last May.

They say that once the nearby Zen Lounge closed, the celebration moved to the Urban Lounge.

“Shortly after 5:00 a.m., a male entered the establishment and fired multiple shots, striking the four individuals. Police continue to search for a motive behind the shootings,” police said in the release.

Police say that they “have not been able to establish a relationship between any of the victims” at this point.

Investigators remained at the scene as of Monday and were expected to be there until the end of the day.