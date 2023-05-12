Toronto police have identified a woman who was fatally shot at an Etobicoke condominium building earlier this week.

Officers were called to the building at Manitoba Street and Legion Road North for an unknown trouble call at around 4:30 a.m. on May 10.

Residents in the building reported hearing a loud bang. When security went to investigate, they found a woman who had been shot.

Paramedics arrived and tried to save her, but she died at the scene.

Police identified the victim Friday at 23-year-old Viyaleta Lukoshka.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting on the same day it occurred.

Police said yesterday that 34-year-old Kadeem Robinson of Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder.

There is no word so far as to the possible motive.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information about a homicide to reach out to police.