Peel Regional Police have identified a Mississauga woman who was found dead at her home early Tuesday as they investigate her alleged murder.

Police were called to the area of Galbraith Drive and Barwell Road in Mississauga at around 6:25 a.m. for a disturbance.

Officers entered the home and found the woman inside with apparent signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police identified her as 53-year-old Belynda Kerelchuk.

The victim’s 53-year-old husband was arrested at the scene. Police have said that 53-year-old Steven Kerelchuk has been charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact Peel police.