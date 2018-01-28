

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Investigators with Peel Regional Police have identified a woman who was found dead at an apartment in Brampton Saturday.

Police were called to a home on Hockley Path, in the area of Bovaird Drive East and Highway 410, at around 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 27 after a woman was found dead, with obvious signs of trauma, inside of a basement apartment.

Police identified the victim Sunday as 30-year-old Hoden Said and confirmed they are now investigating her death as a murder.

Witnesses told police that they noticed a disturbance inside the home several hours earlier at around 2:30 p.m. Afterward, a man was seen leaving the home on foot. He described as being between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine with a stocky build. He was wearing a jacket with a fur trimmed collar with the hood pulled up over his head, jeans and white running shoes.

Police are asking anyone who spotted the man or has any other information to contact investigators.