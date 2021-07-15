Police identify woman killed in basement apartment in city's west end
Toronto's latest homicide victim is shown in this handout photo. She has been identified as 33-year-old Kim Gagne.
Share:
Published Thursday, July 15, 2021 1:01PM EDT
Police have released the identity of Toronto’s latest homicide victim.
Kim Gagne, 33, was found in a basement apartment in the Weston and Albion roads area on Wednesday morning as police responded to a wellness check call.
She was found suffering from “significant injuries” and while life-saving efforts were attempted, she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
So far no arrests have been made in connection with the homicide and police said in a news release on Thursday that the investigation is “ongoing.”
The owner of the home previously told CP24 that a man and his girlfriend lived in the basement apartment, though it is unclear whether Gagne was the female tenant.
She is Toronto’s 31st homicide victim of 2021.