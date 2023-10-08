Police in Brampton are hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owner.

The dog was found by a citizen near Sawmill Valley Drive, north of Burhamthorpe Road West, and turned in to Peel police.

Police posted some photos to social media, saying the pup has a blue harness and a short grey leash. It does not have any identification tags.

The force issued multiple posts on X in an effort to try and find the dog’s owner.

They are asking the owner or anyone who may have information to call 905-453-2121 x1100.