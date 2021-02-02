Police in Hamilton investigate latest homicide after man found dead inside residence
Hamilton police file photo.
Share:
Published Tuesday, February 2, 2021 7:55AM EST
Police in Hamilton are investigating the city's latest homicide after a man was found dead inside a residence on Monday.
Few details have been released by investigators but police say the victim was found at a home on MacNab Street.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, is believed to be in his 30s.
Police say they will be releasing more details about the incident later today.