Police in Scarborough are warning the public about a rash of vehicle thefts, in which suspects are breaking into gym lockers for the purpose of getting keys or fobs.

Police in 41 Division released a public advisory about the thefts on Friday morning.

The division roughly encompasses an area that is bounded by Victoria Park Avenue in the west, Brimley Road in the east, Highway 401 in the north and Lake Ontario in the south.

“As of March 2022, police are receiving reports that secured lockers inside private gyms have been broken into,” the advisory notes. “Keep your car keys or fobs with you during your workout.”

Police did not release any details about the number of vehicle thefts that have resulted from suspects forcing their way inside gym lockers but said that there has been a notable increase.

They are urging members of the public to “be aware” of the trend and report anything suspicious to gym managers.