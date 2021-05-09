

The Canadian Press





RICHMOND, B.C. - The Vancouver International Airport says there's been a “police incident” outside its main terminal.

It says it's working with the RCMP to respond to the incident, but did not provide details.

The airport says in a tweet that it's currently “open and safe, with restricted access.”

UPDATE ON EVOLVING POLICE INCIDENT: We can confirm the situation has been contained at YVR. The airport is open and safe. Flights are operating. We will release more info as it becomes available. Check with your airline on the status of your flight before leaving for YVR. — Vancouver International Airport (YVR) (@yvrairport) May 9, 2021

DriveBC says most major routes and bridges around Richmond, B.C., were blocked due to the incident, though they have since reopened.

TransLink BC also suspended SkyTrain service to the airport for about a half hour.

Police have yet to comment publicly on the matter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021.