

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





There was a heavy police presence at Union Station for a brief period Monday morning as officers tried to intercept a robbery suspect believed to be en route from Barrie.

Toronto police headed to Union Station just before 9:30 a.m. after receiving information from Barrie police about a robbery suspect believed to be on a GO Train or bus.

Police searched arriving vehicles, but were unable to find the suspect.

There was some indication that he might be injured, but police said they can’t confirm that until he is found.

“Until we’re able to locate him and have EMS attend to him, we have no idea what the severity of his injuries are,” Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told CP24.

She said there is no indication of a public safety concern at the moment.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s who was wearing a white shirt, beige pants and a beige jacket.

Metrolinx Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said passengers have since been let off the affected vehicles and there are no residual delays on Go Transit.

“It is disconcerting for a lot of people at Union Station when you see a large police presence with guns,” she said.

Union Station remained open throughout the incident.