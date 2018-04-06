

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An overnight fire at a garage behind an East York house is being investigated as a possible act of arson, police say.

The fire broke out at around 1:25 a.m. in a detached garage on Colerdige Avenue near Woodbine and Lumsden avenues.

Toronto Fire Captain Adrian Ratushniak tells CP24 that by the time crews arrived on the scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flames.

He said that crews did quickly knockdown the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to neighbouring homes. The garage itself, however, is believed to be a total loss.

Ratushniak said it is unclear whether there was a vehicle parked inside the garage at the time.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is being led by the Toronto Police Service.