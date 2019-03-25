

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they are trying to determine if the same suspect is involved in two suspicious incidents involving teenage girls in Rosedale earlier this month.

The first incident was reported on March 7 at around 8:10 a.m. in the area of Elm Avenue and Dunbar Road.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was walking in the area when a car, driven by an unknown man, followed her for a short distance.

Just moments later, police say the same man approached the girl from behind and asked her to get into his car, a request she refused.

Police allege the man grabbed the girl by the hand and tried to pull her toward him but she broke free and fled the area.

The suspect was described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s. He is believed to be six-feet tall with a thin build and short hair or a shaved head. He was clean shaven at the time of the incident. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hooded sweater and black sweat pants. Investigators also say he was driving a small, black, four-door sedan.

The second incident occurred on March 15 at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Elm Avenue and Sherbourne Street.

Police say a 13-year-old girl was on the sidewalk in the area when an unknown man pulled up in a silver Nissan Altima and started to follow her. The man, according to police, began to make comments of a sexual nature. The girl quickly ran to a friend’s house nearby.

The suspect, who has been described by police as a black male in his early 20s, fled the scene.

Speaking to CP24, police say the cases appear to be similar in nature and officers are investigating if the same suspect is involved in both incidents. Police say presently there is no evidence to suggest that the two cases are linked.

Police are asking anyone with information about the cases or security video from the areas where the incidents occurred to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.