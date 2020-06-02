CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Police investigate after two people found dead in home in Espanola, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police pulled over a trucker who was watching TV while driving Tuesday. (File photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020 7:48AM EDT
ESPANOLA, Ont. -- Ontario provincial police are investigating after two people were found dead in Espanola, west of Sudbury.
Investigators say they made the discovery late Sunday afternoon after going into a home to check on the well-being of two people.
They say the office of the chief coroner and the province's forensic pathology service are helping with the investigation.
Police say they do not believe there is a risk to public safety.
Anyone with information regarding the deaths is asked to contact investigators.