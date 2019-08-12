

The Canadian Press





LITTLE CURRENT, Ont. - Provincial police are investigating two alleged sexual assaults at a music festival in Little Current, Ont.

Officers say they were called to the Country Fest Fairgrounds at about 2 a.m. on Sunday because of reports that a female had been injured.

Police say that through their investigation, they learned that a female was walking back to her campsite at the music festival when a stranger allegedly assaulted her.

She was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Investigators say that during the probe, they received a second complaint about another alleged sexual assault at the fairground.

Police believe the assaults were carried out by the same person, who they describe as being roughly 19 and five foot 11, with short, dark hair.