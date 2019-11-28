

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in the city’s Parkwoods neighbourhood on Wednesday night.

Investigators say a 23-year-old woman was walking in the area of Brookbanks Drive and Valley Woods Road at around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday when a pickup truck pulled up beside her.

An occupant of the truck allegedly reached out of the window and grabbed the woman in an attempt to pull her inside the vehicle.

The woman, police say, broke free and ran away.

The truck is believed to be red and the make could be a Ford or Nissan with tinted windows.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call police.