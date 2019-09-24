

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





Police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl in Brampton earlier this morning.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was walking in the area of Earlsbridge Boulevard and Cipriano Court at around 9 a.m. when she was approached by an unknown male.

According to investigators, the male grabbed her arm and told her she “was going with him.”

The teen was able to break away and immediately fled the area.

The suspect has been described as a while male who is approximately five-foot-ten with a medium build. Police say he is believed to be about 50 years old, and has grey hair, a light complexion, and brown eyes.

He was wearing a navy blue zip-up sweater, black baggy pants, and white and red shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.