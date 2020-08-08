Toronto police say they are investigating after reports of shots fired in downtown Toronto on Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call about shots fired in the area of Front Street West and John Street at around 11:36 a.m.

Police say there are no reported injuries.

Officers are also at the scene of a collision at Blue Jays Way and Front Street West. It is not yet known if the incidents are related, police said.

Front Street West is closed in both directions from Blue Jays Way and John Street. Blue Jays Way is also closed in both directions from Wellington Street West to Front Street West.