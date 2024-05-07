One man is dead and a woman suffered minor injuries after a shooting in the city’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting occurred outside of an apartment building on Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road shortly after 1 a.m.

A man is his 30s suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead in hospital. A woman was also injured in the shooting and suffered minor injuries, police said.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Det.-Sgt. Jason Davis said the suspect or suspects arrived in a vehicle shortly before the shots rang out. It is unclear how many occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

He added that officers are canvassing the area for video surveillance footage to get a better description of the suspect vehicle.

“We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation,” Davis said.