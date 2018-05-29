

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed in Yorkville on Monday night.

The gunfire rang out at around 11:30 p.m. near Yorkville Avenue and Bay Street.

When officers arrived in the area, they located a male in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, investigator say, fled the area in what has been described as a dark-coloured Mercedes and have not been apprehended.

The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is leading the investigation and officers remain on scene this morning.

Bay Street is currently closed between Cumberland Street and Yorkville Avenue.

It is not clear when the area will reopen to traffic.