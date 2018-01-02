Police investigate fatal collision in Acton
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 7:14AM EST
Halton police are at the scene of a fatal collision in Acton this morning.
The incident occurred at around 6 a.m. near Dublin Line and Crewsons Line.
The cause of the collision has not yet been released but the area remains closed to traffic as police investigate.
Police have not released the age or gender of the person killed in the crash.