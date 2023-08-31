One person is dead following a crash in East Gwillimbury early Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 4:40 a.m. on David Drive, between Highway 48 and York Durham Line.

Police said the driver struck a pole, which caught fire, and when officers arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

One occupant was found dead inside the vehicle, police said.

Davis Drive is closed in the area for the police investigation and the closure is expected to continue for several hours.