

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal collision in Hamilton this morning.

Police say the crash occurred in the area of Green Road and South Service Road at around 8 a.m.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the collision reconstruction unit is investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

The name, age, and gender of the driver have not been released.

Police say roads are closed in the area and northbound traffic on the Queen Elizabeth Way has also been impacted by the deadly collision.