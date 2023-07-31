One man has died and another suffered serious injuries after a crash on Highway 401 in North York.

The collision occurred at around 6:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway west of Highway 400.

Ontario Provincial Police said a man in his 30s was killed in the crash and paramedics told CP24 that another man in his 70s was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The westbound express lanes are shut down west of Keele Street following the crash but the highway is expected to open by 10 a.m.