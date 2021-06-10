Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting after one woman was found dead in Mississauga late Wednesday night.

Police say the victim was found outside in the area of Ninth Line and Burnhamthorpe Road West at around 11:40 p.m.

Investigators have not provided any information about the victim but paramedics told CP24 that the deceased is an adult female.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police have not released any details on possible suspects.