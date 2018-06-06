

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oshawa this morning.

It happened at a commercial/ residential building in the area of Bloor Street and Ritson Road shortly before 2 a.m.

Officers were initially called to the scene after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

When paramedics and police arrived, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite efforts to resuscitate that victim, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name and age of the deceased have not been released.

“At this point we are still working on notification and so we want to withhold any information as far as the identity of the deceased until we speak with his family,” Const. George Tudos told reporters at the scene.

No suspect information has been provided and no arrests have been made.

“Right now we are still trying to piece together exactly what happened so we don’t have any suspect descriptors at this point,” Tudos added.

Bloor Street East was closed between Ritson Road and Simcoe Street for several hours for the ongoing police investigation.

“We had a large perimeter set up initially. I guess we were trying to figure out exactly where the incident took place,” Tudos said.

“As our homicide investigators arrived on scene, I know that they have now authorized that portion of the roadway to be opened.”

He said one westbound lane of Bloor Street remains restricted in the area.

The coroner has already attended the scene and Tudos said forensic officers are on the way to assist in the investigation.