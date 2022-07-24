

The Canadian Press





WHISTLER, B.C. - Whistler Blackcomb is closed for the day following a fatal midday shooting in the resort's village.

RCMP issued a news release saying officers responded to reports of shots fired at a local hotel at about 12:19 p.m., and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

It says the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which could not be reached for comment, is the lead investigative agency on the file, however RCMP did not confirm the number of dead or injured.

British Columbia's anti-gang agency, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, says it's aware of the shooting and will support IHIT as needed.

Sara Roston, a spokesperson for Whistler Blackcomb, says in an email that RCMP have cleared the Whistler area of any imminent danger, however the resort would be closed for the day out of respect for guests and those affected by the shooting.

She says staff resumed operations temporarily to allow guests to come down the mountain on chair lifts and gondolas and leave safely.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, and we stand in support of our community,” she says in the email.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2022.