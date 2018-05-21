

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating the cause of a fire that claimed the lives of 16 horses at Sunnybrook Stables early this morning.

The fire occurred at the facility, located near Leslie Street and Eglinton Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m.

Toronto Fire Acting Platoon Chief Glenn Sherwood said the fire was first reported by residents of an apartment building on Leslie Street.

He said it was initially believed to be a grass fire but when crews arrived in the area, they discovered that the main barn at Sunnybrook Stables was engulfed in flames.

The flames had already started to migrate to a second barn but Sherwood said crews were quickly able to stop the spread of the fire.

At the height of the fire, 16 trucks and upwards of 50 firefighters were on scene.

Crews removed 13 horses from the second barn, which sustained minimal damage, and transported the animals to the Toronto Police Service’s stables at Exhibition Place.

In an update on Monday morning, police said they believe16 horses housed in the main barn died in the fire.

Initially police closed Sunnybrook Park this morning over concerns that some of the horses may have escaped and could be running loose.

“We have closed the park in consultation with (the Parks department) and there is an undetermined amount of horses that may be out in the park. We’ve consulted with the management at the stables… I have been told that they can become aggressive and be quite upset, understandably, in regards to what’s happened,” Sgt. Sean Cosgrove told reporters Monday morning.

"The determination was to close the park today and limit pedestrians as much as possible because it is a safety issue. We don’t want anyone getting injured.”

On Monday afternoon, officials said they believe all horses are now accounted for.

Fire investigators have not been able to get into the main barn to begin probing the cause, origin, and circumstances surrounding the fire.

Sherwood said they will likely need to bring in heavy equipment to remove debris before investigators can get inside.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified about the incident.

Cosgrove said police have not determined if the fire is suspicious in nature.

“When a fire hasn’t been determined, all of our options are on the table when we are investigating,” he said.

“If anybody was in the park in the early morning hours, any part of the park actually, and they saw something that they deemed to be suspicious or that they would like to report to the police, I would really urge you to please contact us. No information is too small for us to consider.”