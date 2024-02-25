Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a Hamilton bar that sent one to hospital.

Police say that they were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning at 33 Bowen Restobar for a possible shooting. Upon arrival, a man, who was later taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, was found with a gunshot wound.

Police say that the shooting is believed to be targeted and there is no risk to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Division 10 Detective Office at 905-546-3818, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.