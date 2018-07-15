

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating a possible drowning near the Leander Boat Club in Hamilton this morning

Hamilton police say they received a call about a man who was spotted in the water near the boat club, located at 50 Leander Drive, at around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The police service’s marine unit, as well as paramedics and firefighters, are trying to locate the man.

Police say there is a heavy police presence in the area and marine traffic will be impacted today.