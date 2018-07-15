Police investigate possible drowning in Hamilton
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 15, 2018 9:07AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 15, 2018 9:55AM EDT
Police are investigating a possible drowning near the Leander Boat Club in Hamilton this morning
Hamilton police say they received a call about a man who was spotted in the water near the boat club, located at 50 Leander Drive, at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
The police service’s marine unit, as well as paramedics and firefighters, are trying to locate the man.
Police say there is a heavy police presence in the area and marine traffic will be impacted today.
HPS is investigating a possible drowning near #HamOnt Leander Boat Club. There is heavy police presence in the area and marine traffic will be affected today. We appreciate your patience as we conduct our investigation.— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 15, 2018