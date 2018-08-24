

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 were closed near Keele Street for more than five hours overnight after police received reports about shots being fired at a moving vehicle.

Police say that they received reports about someone shooting at a vehicle on the highway at around 10:05 p.m., though no victims were located.

The collector lanes were shut down. until shortly after 4 a.m. as police investigated at the scene.

No information has been released about potential suspects.