

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people were rushed to hospital after a shooting at a Niagara Falls hotel early this morning.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. at a hotel in the area of Lundy’s Lane and Kalar Road.

Police say patrol officers were at the hotel for an unrelated incident when they were told about an ongoing robbery in one of the rooms.

Shortly after receiving the information, the officers heard a gunshot.

Numerous other officers from the Niagara Regional Police Service responded to the hotel and upon entering the room found two males suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Police executed a “high risk” arrest and took three of the room’s occupants into custody.

The two men who were injured were initially treated at a local hospital but were later transferred to an out-of-region hospital.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident, which officers believe to be a “targeted” shooting.

Two firearms have been recovered from the hotel room and police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.