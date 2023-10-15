Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Hamilton.

It happened at around 1:45 a.m. in the area of King William Street and John Street North.

Investigators said two people received medical attention following the shooting but police would not provide any information about the severity of their injuries.

Police are asking residents and businesses in the area to review security and dash camera footage from between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Hamilton police say any suspicious activity should be reported to investigators.

Information can be provided to police by calling the Division 10 staff sergeant at 905-546-4725 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.