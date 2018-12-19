

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police said they are investigating a shooting outside of an elementary school in the city’s Jane and Finch area on Wednesday afternoon.

As children were getting ready for dismissal around 3 p.m., investigators said shots were fired just outside of Firgrove Public School.

Officers said they have located evidence of gunfire in the area, both on and off school property, but have not found a potential victim or any possible suspects.

“There has been some shell casings found,” Det. Mandy Morris told reporters at the scene. “(The shooting happened) in front of the school and to the west side of the school.”

No suspect descriptions have been released thus far but police said a SUV or minivan that is white or silver in colour was involved in the incident.

The Toronto District School Board school, that teaches kindergarten to Grade 5, was placed under a lockdown.

When the lockdown was lifted a couple hours later, TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird told CP24 over the phone that no injuries were reported inside of the school.

“Students are now being released class by class with the cooperation of Toronto police so parents will be able to pick up their kids right now actually,” he said. “Students have been inside while the investigation continued outside.

“The good news is that no students or staff were injured at all during that and they are now being released.”

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.