

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police say an early morning shooting at a home in Oshawa may be connected to a stabbing that occurred in the area about an hour later.

Durham Regional Police received a call about a shooting at a home on Toronto Avenue, near Ritson Road South, at around 4:50 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a 50-year-old male victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound following a disturbance in the backyard of the residence.

He was rushed to hospital where he is currently recovering.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but no arrests were made. The perpetrator has been described by police as a black male who is about five-foot-four and is in his 20s.

At around 6 a.m., a 30-year-old man suffering from a knife wound arrived at a residence near the location of the shooting. Again, a search was conducted for a suspect but no one was located.

“Given the proximity and the time sequence, investigators have not ruled out these two incidents being connected,” Durham Regional Police said in a news release issued Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents is asked to call Det.-Const. MacKinnon or Det.-Const. Kollaard at the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Members of the public can also provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.