

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man sustained serious injuries after a stabbing at a fast-food restaurant in the city’s Oakwood-Vaughan neighbourhood.

Officers responded to a Subway restaurant near Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street at around 2:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

When police arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from serious injuries.

He was transported to hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

Officers are canvassing the area for video surveillance footage and are asking any witnesses to come forward.