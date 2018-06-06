

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Oshawa this morning.

It happened in the area of Bloor Street and Ritson Road at around 2:10 a.m.

Police have not provided any information about the circumstances surrounding the death.

Investigators also have not provided the age or gender of the deceased.

No suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made, police confirm.

Bloor Street East is closed between Ritson Road and Simcoe Street for the ongoing police investigation.