Police are continuing to investigate a suspicious fire and explosion at a business in Vaughan over the weekend.

Police say at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to an industrial unit on Freshway Drive, in the area of Highway 7 and Keele Street, for a reported explosion.

When they arrived, they found two commercial units damaged and on fire.

After the flames were extinguished, police discovered signs that suggest the fire may have been intentionally set.

The fire also led to an explosion that blew out a garage door at the rear of the building and a wall separating two business units.

Three unoccupied vehicles parked in the area were also damaged by the blast.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.