Police investigate 'suspicious' fire in Armdale after tow trucks go up in flames
Toronto police are investigating a suspicious fire in Armdale.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 5:25AM EDT
Police say they are investigating a “suspicious” fire in Armdale after two tow trucks ignited early this morning.
Toronto Fire says the incident occurred near Markham Road and Finch Avenue East at around 4:17 a.m.
The vehicle fires were quickly extinguished when crews arrived on scene.
The incident has been deemed to be suspicious, Toronto Fire confirms.
Officers are currently on scene.