

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they are investigating a “suspicious” fire in Armdale after two tow trucks ignited early this morning.

Toronto Fire says the incident occurred near Markham Road and Finch Avenue East at around 4:17 a.m.

The vehicle fires were quickly extinguished when crews arrived on scene.

The incident has been deemed to be suspicious, Toronto Fire confirms.

Officers are currently on scene.