Toronto police are investigating the theft of artwork stolen during an outdoor exhibit near Toronto’s harbourfront.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said the Baycrest Centre had several art pieces on display for an outdoor event near Robertson Crescent and Queens Quay.

The artwork, police said, was encased in glass displays and on May 22, the glass was smashed and two pieces were stolen.

Images of the missing artwork have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact investigators at 416-460-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).