

The Canadian Press





NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. -- Provincial police say they're investigating multiple underwear thefts from a boys' change room at a community centre in Norfolk County, Ont.

Police allege there have been several incidents at the Simcoe Recreation Centre starting in January of this year.

They allege suspects would enter the change room while kids were swimming nearby and remove underwear.

Police say they believe this happened at least five times, with two incidents not initially reported to police.

They say officers are investigating the incidents and are asking anyone with information to come forward.