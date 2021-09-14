Durham Regional Police are urging witnesses to come forward following a crash in Whitby that left an elderly man dead.

Police say at around 2 p.m. on Monday, an 82-year-old man was driving a grey, Honda Odyssey southbound on Lake Ridge Road when he collided with a northbound black Ford F-150 near Columbus Road West.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene and a female occupant of the same vehicle was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The 30-year-old driver of the pickup truck was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released the name of the deceased but say he lived in Whitby.

"Members of the Collision Investigation Unit were called and the roadway in the area was closed for several hours to collect evidence and conduct their investigation," police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

"The investigation is ongoing. Police would like to hear from any witnesses to this collision, who have not already spoken to police."

Anyone with information about the case can contact the collision investigation unit.