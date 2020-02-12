Police investigating a suspicious death in Hamilton
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 10:40PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 12, 2020 11:03PM EST
Police are investigating a suspicious death near Hamilton airport on Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Book Road East and Smith Road at around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Video from the scene shows police examining a car in a field.
Police have not provided any further details into the incident.
More to come.