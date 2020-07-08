Niagara Regional Police are investigating after the body of a 19-year-old Oakville man was found in the water at a conservation area near Grimsby.

Police say at around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the Balls Falls Conservation Area in the Town of Lincoln after a man reportedly jumped into the water and did not resurface.

Police say an extensive search was conducted by members of the Niagara Regional Police Service along with assistance from the marine and emergency task units.

The male was later located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say while foul play is not suspected, the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

The identity of the 19-year-old is not being released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatality to contact investigators with the Niagara Regional Police Service.