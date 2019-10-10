

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Regent Park area, Thursday night.

A man in his 20’s was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening condition after being shot at the River Street and Oak Street area.

Callers reported hearing seven to eight shots of gunfire and shell casings have been located on scene.

Police said two suspects fled the scene. They are described to be male and black, and possibly in a grey or silver sedan.