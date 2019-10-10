Police investigating after a man was shot in the Regent Park area
Reports of shots fired at River Street and Oak Street in Regent Park. A man was found suffering non-life threatening, but serious injuries. (Peter Muscat/ CTV Toronto)
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 10:26PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 10, 2019 10:41PM EDT
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Regent Park area, Thursday night.
A man in his 20’s was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening condition after being shot at the River Street and Oak Street area.
Callers reported hearing seven to eight shots of gunfire and shell casings have been located on scene.
Police said two suspects fled the scene. They are described to be male and black, and possibly in a grey or silver sedan.