

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





York Regional Police say a man, who is wanted in an extortion case, allegedly fired gunshots at a law office in Vaughan.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on 3550 Rutherford Road, just west of Highway 400.

York police Const. Andy Pattenden said the suspect fired multiple shots at the law office while employees were inside.

Pattenden said nobody was hurt. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police believe he is the same man who allegedly threatened a woman and hit her with a gun last week.

Officers were called to the same area around 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 29.

It is alleged that the woman, who was sitting inside her vehicle with the window down, was approached by the suspect and stuck his gun in the window.

Police said the suspect made demands, threatened the victim and struck her with the gun.

The suspect fled in a beige coloured SUV.

He is described as male with a slim build, a dark skin tone, and approximately five-foot-seven tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, a red vest, and a black mask over the lower part of his face.

Pattenden said he was wearing the same clothes during Friday's incident.

"This person is a risk to public safety and we need to get him in custody," said Pattenden.

He said it is “unclear why this person is using such aggression toward this business and its people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau or Crime Stoppers.